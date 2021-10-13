32m ago
Pulock, Islanders agree to eight-year extension
The New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock have agreed to an eight-year extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Hearing the New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock have agreed to an 8 year extension. Just under $50 million total.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 14, 2021
The deal is believed to be just under $50 million total.
Pulock, 27, scored two goals and added 15 assists in 56 games.
Dreger adds the first five years of the deal include a no trade clause, with the last three years having a limited no trade.
First 5 years no trade clause. Last 3 years…limited no trade. https://t.co/xJ2v8xaACu— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 14, 2021
More to come.