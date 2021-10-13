The New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock have agreed to an eight-year extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal is believed to be just under $50 million total.

Pulock, 27, scored two goals and added 15 assists in 56 games.

Dreger adds the first five years of the deal include a no trade clause, with the last three years having a limited no trade.

