It's the end of an era for the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild are buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who were both under contract for four more seasons.

With both players carrying identical $7.54 million cap hits, the buyouts will save the Wild more than $10 million next season, with the two players counting for just under $5 million. In 2022-23, however, the two players will count for almost $13 million against the cap. In both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, the two players will leave the Wild with a cap charge of $14.6 million.

Starting in 2025-26, the two players will count for just over $1.6 million against the cap for four seasons until 2029.

The duo arrived in St. Paul prior to the start of the 2012-13 season after each signing 13-year deals. This started a run of six straight playoff seasons for the Wild but they were unable to advance past the second round.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild's success over the past nine years and we'll always be grateful for their many contributions," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. "There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

"I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice," said owner Craig Leipold. "They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward."

Parise tallied 400 points in 558 regular season games with the Wild, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists in 45 games in 2020-21. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Parise has 393 goals and 417 assists in 1,060 regular season games over 16 NHL seasons.

Suter made the All-Star team in his first season with the Wild and finished second in Norris Trophy voting. He tallied three goals and 16 assists in 56 games in 2020-21 and has 55 goals and 314 assists in 656 career regular season games after spending his first seven years with the Nashville Predators.