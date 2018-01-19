While the Buffalo Sabres are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports centre Sam Reinhart is not expected to be among the players shipped out.

Dreger reported Friday that while trade interest heats up on winger Evander Kane, the Sabres are unlikely to part ways with their 2014 first-round pick in the next two months.

Reinhart, selected second overall by the Sabres, has seven goals and 15 points in 45 games with the Sabres this season. The 22-year-old scored 23 goals in his rookie season in 2015-16 and posted a career-high 47 points (17 goals) last season.

He will be a restricted free agent this off-season.

Kane and goaltender Robin Lehner were the only Sabres listed on TSN's updated Trade Bait board on Wednesday.