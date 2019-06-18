Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has declined his $25.1 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to his agent Jeff Schwartz.

Kings and Barnes are potentially looking to strike a new deal this summer.

Barnes averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over the course of the 2018-19 regular season. The 27-year-old started the season with the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

Barnes originally drafted seventh overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.