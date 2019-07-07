The Sacramento Kings have signed veteran forward Trevor Ariza, the team announced Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Ariza was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards last season and took off after the trade to D.C.

In 26 games with the Suns, Ariza averaged 9.9 points per game on 38 per cent shooting but upped his scoring average to 14.1 on 41 per cent from the field with the Wizards.

The 34-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) in the 2004 NBA Draft.