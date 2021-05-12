New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday Sahlen Field in Buffalo will include seating sections for both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans when it opens for Toronto Blue Jays games on June 1, tweets Stephen T. Watson of the Buffalo News.

Fifty per cent of the seats available will be for vaccinated fans with no social distancing required, while 50 per cent of the seats will be for unvaccinated fans and require distancing of six feet. The Blue Jays say they will allow 24 per cent capacity at the 16,600-seat stadium.

Cuomo added that all fans -- both vaccinated and unvaccinated -- will be required to wear masks while at Sahlen Field. Children will not have to be vaccinated to sit with a vaccinated parent at the ballpark.

The Blue Jays announced last week they would be moving north to Buffalo and calling Sahlen Field home, hosting their last game at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on May 24. From there, Toronto will go on a road trip to New York and Cleveland and then set up shop in Buffalo against the Miami Marlins on June 1.

Toronto sits at 18-16, good for third place in the American League East entering play Wednesday.