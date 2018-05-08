New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for four games for a violation of the National Football League's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Ingram, 28, formed a lethal duo in the backfield last season with rookie Alvin Kamara, with the pair combining for 3,094 all-purpose yards.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Ingram hasn't been present for the team's OTAs and the knowledge on an impending ban is why the Saints haven't attempted to trade him this offseason.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram hasn’t been around the facility during conditioning and he won’t be around for OTAs, source says. This is also why New Orleans hasn’t shopped him. The looming suspension, which has been hanging over him for several weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2018

Ingram will be eligible to return in Week 5 at home to the Washington Redskins on October 8.

In 16 games last season, Ingram had a career year, rushing for 1,124 yards on 230 carries with 12 touchdowns and added 416 yards on 58 receptions.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Ingram is heading into his eighth season - all with the Saints - after being taken with the 28th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama.