Ice Chips: Montembeault set to start vs. Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Montembeault was one of three goaltenders on the ice for Monday's morning skate, along with Carey Price and Cayden Primeau.

Forward Nick Suzuki did not skate Monday due to maintenance.



Winnipeg Jets

With Mark Scheifele already ruled out for Monday's game, the Jets recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.