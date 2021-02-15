Add another postponement to the NBA schedule.

The game set for Tuesday, Feb. 16, between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The NBA has announced a game postponement for the 25th time this season: San Antonio at Detroit on Tuesday is off due to a positive test within the Spurs and ongoing contract tracing pic.twitter.com/K5TGTgjcFU — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 15, 2021

Due to a positive test within the Spurs and subsequent contact tracing, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Tuesday's game against the Pistons.