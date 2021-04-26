WASHINGTON — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan's jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise's best streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.

Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. He has 175 career triple-doubles, six behind Oscar Robertson's record.

There were 29 lead changes and 17 ties in regulation. DeRozan missed a fadeaway over Westbrook to end regulation that rimmed out. DeRozan ran back down the court and Westbrook chased after him before the two smiled and had a laugh.

Alex Len had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Anthony Gill had a career-high 13 points off the bench. Rui Hachimura returned after missing four games with a sore knee to score 13.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Coach Gregg Popovich picked up a technical with 5:15 left in the third after DeRozan fouled Davis Bertans on a 3-point attempt. ... Gay returned after missing Saturday’s 110-108 win at New Orleans with a back issue. ... Shot 65% and led 38-34 after the first quarter. ... Improved to 18-10 on the road.

Wizards: Robin Lopez was out with a sprained left ankle. Lopez warmed up before the game, but coach Scott Brooks said there wasn’t a return timetable for his reserve big man, who averages 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. ... Westbrook, who picked up a technical with 9:07 left in the game, extended his double-double streak to 25 games, the longest since Dwight Howard had 33 straight for Orlando in 2010-11.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Miami on Wednesday night to wrap up their season series with the Heat, who won the first meeting.

Wizards: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Washington will attempt to sweep the defending champs after coming away with a thrilling 127-124 OT victory in LA on Feb. 22.

___

