The San Diego Padres will await the results of an MRI scheduled for Tuesday on shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Padres will await the results of an MRI today on Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return. The superstar SS was said to have suffered a subluxation of the left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Needless to say, he is expected to be out awhile. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2021

The Padres said Monday night that Tatis suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Heyman adds that he is expected to be out a while.

The 22-year-old left Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants after he was injured on a swing and miss. Tatis collapsed to the ground and appeared to be heavily favouring his left arm, staying down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, this is not the first time Tatis has suffered a similar injury, though the severity this time was far worse.

Tatis has 40 home runs and 99 RBI with a .945 OPS in 148 big league games over parts of three seasons.