Padres await MRI results on Tatis' shoulder
The San Diego Padres will await the results of an MRI scheduled for Tuesday on shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.
Padres star Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury
Padres will await the results of an MRI today on Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return. The superstar SS was said to have suffered a subluxation of the left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Needless to say, he is expected to be out awhile.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2021
The Padres said Monday night that Tatis suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Heyman adds that he is expected to be out a while.
The 22-year-old left Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants after he was injured on a swing and miss. Tatis collapsed to the ground and appeared to be heavily favouring his left arm, staying down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff.
According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, this is not the first time Tatis has suffered a similar injury, though the severity this time was far worse.
Tatis has 40 home runs and 99 RBI with a .945 OPS in 148 big league games over parts of three seasons.