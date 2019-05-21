Canadian Cal Quantrill will make the start for the San Diego Padres against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre, the team has confirmed.

The 24-year-old son of former Blue Jays reliever Paul Quantrill will be making his fourth career MLB start, he currently has an 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA in 15.0 innings pitched.

Quantrill made his MLB debut on May 1 on the road against the Atlanta Braves and threw 5.2 innings, surrendering two earned runs as he was tagged with the loss.

He made his second and third starts at home against the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, picking up a no-decision and loss respectively.

The Port Hope, Ont., native was selected eighth overall in the first round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft by the Padres.

His father Paul pitched six seasons with the Blue Jays and also appeared for the Padres, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Florida Marlins over the course of his 14-year MLB career.