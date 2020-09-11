35m ago
Padres-Giants postponed due to COVID-19
Friday night's game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test "within the Giants organization."
September 12, 2020
This ends a 12-day streak of negative tests across MLB.
The two teams began a four-game series Thursday night at Petco Park, which the Padres took 6-1.
San Diego had a record of 29-17 entering play Friday, while the Giants sit at 23-22.