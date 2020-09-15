The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to poor air quality in Seattle, it was announced.

The two-game series will be made up Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Despite the air quality being deemed too poor to play Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics and Mariners played a doubleheader on Monday. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the Major League Baseball Players Association "has some concerns" and has been in contact with the league and players over the decision to allow Monday's games to go ahead.

I’m told the MLBPA is aware of the AQI issues at Seattle yesterday, has some concerns and has been in contact with the league and players about it.

Let’s hope the league, the union and the teams can work together to ensure playing conditions aren’t potentially hazardous. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 15, 2020

“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” A's Game 1 starter Jesus Luzardo told reporters Monday.

According to CNN, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 290 Monday night, which is considered to be "very unhealthy" according to AirNow.gov. The poor air quality results from multiple wildfires burning throughout the state of Washington as well as other blazes in California.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports there is legitimate concern about the feasibility of MLB's postseason bubble plan, which includes locales in California up to the American League Championship Series. Passan adds that the Phoenix area has emerged as the primary backup option if MLB needs to move any of its postseason bubble games.