Sharks D Karlsson out until mid-March after forearm surgery

Defenceman Erik Karlsson will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his left forearm, the San Jose Sharks announced Tuesday.

Karlsson had the surgery on Monday to repair a small muscle tear. He will be re-evaluated in mid-March.

The 31-year-old has eight goals and 26 points in 33 games this season, his fourth with the Sharks. He had eight goals and 22 points in 52 games last season.

A veteran of 821 games with the Sharks and Ottawa Senators, Karlsson has 151 goals and 651 points over his NHL career.