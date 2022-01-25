Defenceman Erik Karlsson will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his left forearm, the San Jose Sharks announced Tuesday.

Karlsson had the surgery on Monday to repair a small muscle tear. He will be re-evaluated in mid-March.

The 31-year-old has eight goals and 26 points in 33 games this season, his fourth with the Sharks. He had eight goals and 22 points in 52 games last season.

A veteran of 821 games with the Sharks and Ottawa Senators, Karlsson has 151 goals and 651 points over his NHL career.