Evander Kane was not listed on the San Jose Sharks' season-opening roster on Monday.

Instead, the Sharks said in their team release that "Kane is considered a non-roster player pending completion of the NHL's investigation."

The 30-year-old forward was cleared by the NHL in September of betting on or trying throw games after the league investigated allegations made by his estranged wife. However, that same day, the Sharks announced Kane would not join the team for training camp as the league investigated additional allegations of sexual and physical abuse made by Anna Kane in a restraining order application.

“We take the allegations very seriously and have been in communication with the NHL,” the Sharks said in a statement on Sept. 22. “The league will continue to have our full cooperation regarding the ongoing investigation.”

Kane’s attorney, Travis Krepelka, refuted those allegations in a statement, saying “Evander denies ever abusing Ms. Kane or their daughter Kensington, whom he cherishes.”

Kane is entering the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks signed in 2018. He scored 22 goals and posted 49 points in 59 games last season.