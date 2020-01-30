Tomas Hertl's season is over.

The San Jose Sharks confirmed on Thursday that the 26-year-old San Jose Sharks forward incurred ACL and MCL tears and will miss the rest of the season.

#SJSharks forward Tomas Hertl has suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for the remainder of the season. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 30, 2020

Hertl left Wednesday's night game against the Vancouver Canucks after only three shifts. After taking a shot on net, Hertl was checked against the end boards by Quinn Hughes and Chris Tanev and did not return. He scored the game's opening goal.

A native of Prague, Hertl had 16 goals and 20 assists in 48 games and was the team's representative at last weekend's All-Star Game.

The 17th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Hertl was in his seventh NHL season.