Hertl (torn ACL, MCL) done for season
Tomas Hertl's season is over. The San Jose Sharks confirmed on Thursday that the 26-year-old San Jose Sharks forward incurred ACL and MCL tears and will miss the rest of the season.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 5, Sharks 2
Hertl left Wednesday's night game against the Vancouver Canucks after only three shifts. After taking a shot on net, Hertl was checked against the end boards by Quinn Hughes and Chris Tanev and did not return. He scored the game's opening goal.
A native of Prague, Hertl had 16 goals and 20 assists in 48 games and was the team's representative at last weekend's All-Star Game.
The 17th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Hertl was in his seventh NHL season.