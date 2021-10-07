5m ago
Sharks claim F Gadjovich off waivers from Canucks
The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Gadjovich, 22, had 15 goals and 18 points in 19 games with the AHL's Utica Comets last season.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Kraken 4, Canucks 0
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Gadjovich, 22, had 15 goals and 18 points in 19 games with the AHL's Utica Comets last season.
A second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Gadjovich went without a point in one game with the Canucks last season, which was his NHL debut.
All other players waived on Wednesday cleared Thursday.