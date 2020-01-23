The San Jose Sharks announced changes to their business operations unit of Thursday, with owner Hasso Plattner using the opportunity to voice his support for general manager Doug Wilson.

The Sharks, who fired head coach Peter DeBoer last month and replaced him with Bob Boughner, enter the All-Star break sitting third last in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, the team is without their first-round pick in this year's draft, having moved it to acquire Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks last season.

"While we are all very disappointed in the team's performance thus far this season, Doug has a long history of leading our team to success," Plattner said. "The last time we failed to meet our winning standards in the 2014-15 season, we were able to quickly rebound and re-establish a winning culture for the next several years.

"I am supportive of Doug's plan to get our team back on track."

Wilson has served as general manager of the Sharks since 2003, with the team missing the playoffs just once during his tenure - in the 2014-15 season.

The team named Jonathan Becher as sole president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment on Thursday, while former co-president John Tortora will be leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities in June. Tortora will work in an advisory role until then.

"I would like to thank John Tortora for his dedication to our organization and fans for nearly a decade," Plattner said in a release. "Over the last two years at the Sharks and his previous decade at SAP, I have seen first-hand that Jonathan delivers an outstanding end-to-end experience to customers. With his combination of technology and sports background, I am confident he is the right person to lead the organization through our next evolution."