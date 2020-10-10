16m ago
Sharks re-sign Labanc to 4-year, $18.9M extension
The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Kevin Labanc to a four-year contract extension. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $18.9 million with an AAV of $4.725 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Labanc, 24, had 14 goals and 33 points in 70 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20.
A sixth-round pick (171st overall) by the Sharks at the 2014 NHL Draft, Labanc is coming off a one-year, $1 million contract.
The American forward has 50 goals and 149 points in 284 career NHL games.