The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Kevin Labanc to a four-year contract extension. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $18.9 million with an AAV of $4.725 million.

Labanc, 24, had 14 goals and 33 points in 70 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20.

A sixth-round pick (171st overall) by the Sharks at the 2014 NHL Draft, Labanc is coming off a one-year, $1 million contract.

The American forward has 50 goals and 149 points in 284 career NHL games.