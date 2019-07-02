The San Jose Sharks have signed defenceman Dalton Prout on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Prout appeared in 20 games last season for the Calgary Flames, recording one goal and one assist.

"Dalton is a very smart defenseman who has shown he can move the puck cleanly under pressure and keep his turnover rates low," said Wilson, "We believe his ability to hold the defensive zone blue line is underrated and that he is one of the best at limiting net-front rebounds by effectively using his size and stick. We're excited to add his responsible defensive play to our blue line."

He has appeared in 262 career NHL regular season games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Flames.

The 29-year-old was selected in the sixth round (No. 154 overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.