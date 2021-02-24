20m ago
Sharks-Golden Knights game postponed
Thursday's game between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed, the National Hockey League announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The game has been postponed as a result of a Sharks player entering the NHL's COVID-19 Protocols on Wednesday.
The league said as a precaution the Sharks training facility will be closed until further notice.