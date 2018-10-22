European giants Manchester United and Juventus head into Tuesday's Champions League match at Old Trafford with both sides dealing with a rash of injuries.

Among them are United's Alexis Sanchez, who is out with an undisclosed ailment, while the Bianconeri will be without of the services of forward Mario Mandzukic, who is out with a sprained ankle.

Jose confirms that Alexis Sanchez is unavailable for Tuesday's #UCL match. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 22, 2018

Sanchez, 30, missed training on Monday after coming in as a substitute during Saturday's heated 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

"The players you saw [at training] are the players that are available," United manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday. "[We have] Nothing to hide and Alexis is out."

Right-back Antonio Valencia could draw back into the squad after being absent from the last several matches.

"The reason [Valencia was absent] is he was 10 days without training with a problem," Mourinho said. "Not an injury but a problem that he had very complicated surgery on his mouth. And 10 days without training meant he needed a little bit of time to recover some level after that."

Defenders Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot were also absent from training, as were midfielders Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay.

Croatia forward Mandzukic was a surprise absence from Massimo Allegri's squad that was released on Monday.

Mandzukic, 32, sprained his ankle in training on Monday and was left in Torino.

Germany midfielder Emre Can will also miss out as he deals with a thyroid issue.

Not only does Tuesday's match mark a return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo, but it's the 13th competitive meeting between the two sides in European competition and the first since 2003.

The last match between the two came in the second group stage (under the old tournament format) on February 25 at the Allianz Stadium where the Red Devils were 3-0 winners on a brace from Ryan Giggs.

Juve currently leads Group H after two matches on six points. United sits second with four.