Another day, another roster shakeup in the world of curling.

A day after long-time lead Lisa Weagle parted ways with Ottawa’s Team Rachel Homan, third Sarah Wilkes has decided to leave Team Chelsea Carey, the team announced on their official Twitter account Friday morning.

“Thank you to Chelsea, Dana and Rachel for the amazing time we’ve spent together and the memories created. It was an honour taking to the ice with you every time,” Wilkes said. “This is not an easy decision to step away from the team. I wish Team Carey all the best and good luck moving forward.”

🚨Team Announcement🚨



Our vice @sarahhwilkes has decided to step away from the team. We can’t thank Sarah enough for being such a great teammate. And we wish her the best of luck.



We are exploring our options for 2020-21 and will have more soon. #CareyOn pic.twitter.com/J4wHpKdh3c — Team Carey (@TeamCareyCurl) March 13, 2020

Representing Alberta, the 29-year-old Wilkes helped Carey, Dana Ferguson and Rachel Brown capture the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a dramatic comeback victory over Team Homan in the final from Sydney, N.S. They finished outside of the playoffs at the world women’s curling championships in Denmark a few weeks later.

They returned to this year’s Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask., as Team Canada and finished with a 5-6 record, outside of the playoffs.

Wilkes has been with Team Carey for the past two seasons.

Wilkes currently lives in Edmonton and works as a student advisory at the University of Alberta. Since she was born in Toronto, Wilkes has birthright status in Ontario, meaning she can play for any team based in that province even if she continues to live out West.

Team Carey said they are “exploring options” for the 2020-21 season.