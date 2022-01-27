The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive coordinator Jason Maas, defensive coordinator Jason Shivers, and assistant general manager Paul Jones to extensions through the 2023, the club announced on Thursday.

Familiar faces back for 2022.



We have announced next season's Football Operations and Coaching staff.



📝 » https://t.co/pCo3msY4pn pic.twitter.com/gqpxJaCkVu — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 27, 2022

Maas will return for his second year as the Riders' OC after initially signing during the 2019 offseason.

Shivers will return for his third season at the helm of the Roughriders defence after initially taking over the role in 2019.

The Roughriders finished 2021 with a 9-5 record and a second place finish in the West Division.

Saskatchewan also announced that Special Teams coach Kent Maugeri has been promoted to Special Teams coordinator, while former Edmonton Elks Special Teams coordinator Kelly Jeffrey will join the staff as the running backs coach.

Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Stephen Sorrells, Wide Receiver Coach Travis Moore, Linebacker Coach Deion Melvin and Defensive Line Coach Ben Olson continue in their roles