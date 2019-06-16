Riders QB Collaros to be placed on 6-game IL

According to the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson, quarterback Zach Collaros will be placed on the six-game injured list.

Says they will let Fajardo and Harker battle it out this week.#cfl — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) June 16, 2019

Dickenson also said it was a team decision and they didn't want to make an emotional decision.

Collaros was injured in the first quarter of the CFL season opener after taking a high hit from Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Simoni Lawrence.

The 30-year-old missed four regular-season games and the West Division semifinal last year with a concussion.

The Riders signed quarterback Bryan Bennett this morning with Cody Fajardo taking Collaros' spot.