54m ago
Riders QB Collaros to be placed on 6-game IL
TSN.ca Staff
Players react to Lawrence's hit on Collaros
According to the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson, quarterback Zach Collaros will be placed on the six-game injured list.
Dickenson also said it was a team decision and they didn't want to make an emotional decision.
Collaros was injured in the first quarter of the CFL season opener after taking a high hit from Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Simoni Lawrence.
The 30-year-old missed four regular-season games and the West Division semifinal last year with a concussion.
The Riders signed quarterback Bryan Bennett this morning with Cody Fajardo taking Collaros' spot.