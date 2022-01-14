Kyran Moore will be back in the green and white in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a contract extension for the 25-year-old receiver on Friday, confirming the reporting of TSN's Farhan Lalji earlier in the week.

Swerving into the 2022 season 🕺



We have signed 🇺🇸 WR, @moore_of_kyran to a contract extension. — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 14, 2022

Lalji reports Moore will earn $120,000 on the extension.

A native of Bessemer, AL, Moore joined the Riders in 2018.

He appeared in 11 games for the team last season, hauling in 585 yards on 65 catches with 286 yards after catch and three touchdowns. Moore's season was cut short with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for the first months of the 2022 season.

In his three years with the team, the Austin Peay product has recorded 174 receptions for 2,056 yards with 940 yards after catch and 10 TDs.