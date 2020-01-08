The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the team has released coverage linebacker Derrick Moncrief to pursue NFL opportunities.

Moncrief was named a CFL All-Star last season at coverage linebacker after finishing the season with 69 tackles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 17 regular season games.

The 26-year-old was set to become a free agent in February after spending the past three seasons in Saskatchewan. The Oklahoma State product has played in 35 regular season games for the Roughriders, recording 126 tackles, four sacks, and five interceptions.