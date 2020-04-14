REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Matthew Thomas

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Thomas signed with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in April 2018. He played in 10 regular season games for the Steeler, recording four tackles. Thomas signed with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2019 and went on to join the XFL’s Team 9 in 2020.

Prior to turning pro, Thomas spent four seasons at Florida State playing in 37 games for the Seminoles, recording 192 tackles and four sacks.

ARGOS SIGN DL McCLEOD

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Julian McCleod through 2021.

The 6-3, 285-pound McCleod had 102 tackles and five sacks over four seasons at Wagner College.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.