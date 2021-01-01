1h ago
Riders WR Moore has tryout with Giants
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kyran Moore has a tryout scheduled with the New York Giants on Friday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old caught 78 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns in the 2019 season with the Roughriders, his sophomore campaign in the CFL.
The native of Bessemer, Alabama played college football at Austin Peay.