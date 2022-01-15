Former Raptors coach Casey has had Toronto's number since joining Pistons

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes and centre Khem Birch will miss Saturday night's back-to-back in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

Meanwhile, guard Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury.

Barnes will miss the matchup for injury management (knee) while Birch suffered a broken nose in the first half of Friday's lopsided loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Barnes did not play Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns but returned Friday, scoring eight points in just over 33 minutes of action against the Pistons. Trent has not played in any of the last three games.

After their matchup with Milwaukee, the Raptors will continue their five-game road trip in Miami against the Heat.