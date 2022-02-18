Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa are stuck in Toronto due to weather-delays, and will not make Friday morning’s Rising Stars media availability, according to TSN's Kayla Grey.

The Raptors are hopeful the two players will make it to Cleveland in time for the game Friday night.

Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes are still stuck in Toronto thanks to weather-delays so they will not make this morning’s Rising Stars media availability. At this point the team is hoping they make it for the game. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 18, 2022

Barnes, 20, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in last summer's draft and has impressed in his first season as a pro. The Florida State product enters play Tuesday averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on 47.2 per cent shooting in 40 games.

Achiuwa, in his first season with the Raptors after coming over in a sign-and-trade last year that saw Kyle Lowry land with the Miami Heat, is averaging 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds through 39 games this season. The Port Harcourt, Nigeria, native was selected No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft.

The pool of 28 players was selected by NBA assistant coaches and features 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four players from the NBA G-League's Ignite team. Those players will be separated into four seven-man teams and compete in a bracket style tournament on Friday, Feb. 18, the opening night of All-Star festivities.