Raptors' Barnes says he 'feels great' ahead of Game 6

Armstrong on Barnes: ‘He has a bit of a T-Mac, Pippen, Magic kind of game’

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes provided an update on his condition Wednesday, stating he "feels great" ahead of a must-win Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally, physically, I feel great," said Barnes, who was in a walking boot just last week.

Scottie Barnes, going into Game 6: "I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally, physically, I feel great." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 27, 2022

Watch Game 6 of the series LIVE on TSN and TSN Direct Thursday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The NBA's rookie of the year was forced out of his playoff debut in Game 1 after 76ers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, suffering a sprained left ankle on the play.

Barnes, 20, missed the next two contests, but returned in for Games 4 and 5 to help the Raptors climb back into the best-of-seven series. He had six points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action in Game 4 and played 41 minutes in Game 5, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Barnes is averaging 11 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far in the post-season.

A rookie of the year finalist, Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games during the regular season with the Raptors.

Philadelphia leads the series 3-2.