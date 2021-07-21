1h ago
Kraken select Flames captain Giordano in expansion draft
According to TSN's Salim Valji, the Seattle Kraken have chosen Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in the expansion draft.
TSN.ca Staff
The 37-year-old has played his entire 15-year career with the Flames, winning the Norris Trophy for best defenceman in 2018-19. In 949 games with the team, Giordano has scored 143 goals and added 366 assists.
Giordano has one year-remaining on his contract that carries a cap hit of $6.75 million.