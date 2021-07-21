According to TSN's Salim Valji, the Seattle Kraken have chosen Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano in the expansion draft. 

The 37-year-old has played his entire 15-year career with the Flames, winning the Norris Trophy for best defenceman in 2018-19. In 949 games with the team, Giordano has scored 143 goals and added 366 assists. 

Giordano has one year-remaining on his contract that carries a cap hit of $6.75 million. 

 