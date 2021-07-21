1h ago
Kraken select McCann from Leafs in expansion draft
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Seattle Kraken have selected Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL expansion Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
The Leafs acquired McCann on Saturday from the Pittsburgh Penguins for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.
The 25-year-old had 32 points in 43 regular-season games for the Pens last season. He also added one assist on six playoff games last season.