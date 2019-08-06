Seattle Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Beckham is hitting .237 this season with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 88 games with the Mariners this season.

Beckham, who tested positive for Stanozolol, will begin serving his suspension immediately.

"I was recently notified that I had tested positive for Stanozolol, a prohibited substance under MLB's Joint Drug Agreement," Beckham said in a statement. "I was given a product from a trusted source, who had advised me that it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.

"I exercised my rights under the Joint Drug Agreement, and presented my case to an independent arbitrator. While I am disappointed in the result, I respect the ruling and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement. I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this position.

"I sincerely apologize to the Mariners' organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake. I look forward to resuming my career once my suspension has been served."

Beckham joined the Mariners on a one-year deal this past winter after spending the past season and a half with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old hit .230 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI in 96 games with the Orioles last year.