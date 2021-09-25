The Seattle Storm will be without the services of Breanna Stewart for Sunday's second round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury as she is out with a foot injury.

Stewart, 27, missed the last two games of the regular season with the injury and has not played since Sept. 7.

She finished the season third in the WNBA in points per game (20.3) and fifth in rebounds (9.5).

The Storm are just 1-4 without her in the lineup this season.