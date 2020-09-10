Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin next season "and beyond," Racing Point announced Thursday.

Vettel had already been linked to the soon-to-be re-branded team, and the formal announcement came one day after Sergio Perez confirmed he'd be leaving the team.

The 33-year-old's time with Ferrari will come to an end after this season, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz previously being announced as his replacement.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said. "It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

"The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.”

Racing Point's other driver is Canadian Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll, who is keeping his seat for next season.