Medvedev finally gets first-ever win at Roland Garros with victory over Bublik

Having never previously reached the second round at the French Open, two-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev is now into the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The second-seeded Russian used 10 aces to beat No. 32 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, and said the overcast conditions helped him to limit the big-serving American to five aces.

“The fact it was humid and wet helped me,” Medvedev said. “His serve was less fast.”

Medvedev has lost major finals at this year’s Australian Open and the 2019 U.S. Open.

He next faces No. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile.