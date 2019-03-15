Seguin on empty-net miss: 'I've just been looking for a new sand wedge'

Tyler Seguin will likely find himself on a TSN Top 10 list in the near future after skying his shot at an empty net Thursday night.

Seguin was behind the defence and approaching the crease with under a minute to go to in the Dallas Stars 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild when he shot the puck over the net and out of play. Luckily for Seguin, it wouldn't prove costly since Alexander Radulov found the back of the empty net less than a minute later.

Since the miss likely won't be remembered in the same light as Stars forward Patrik Stefan's costly flub in 2007, the 27-year-old was able to have some fun with the miss on Twitter after the game.

Seguin responded to a playful tweet from former NHL goaltender and current NBC analyst Daryl Reaugh stating that a tap on his shin pad before the shot from Jared Spurgeon was to blame for Seguin's embarrassing miss.

"Truth is I've just been looking for a new sand wedge for the summer so I'm keepin the stick now," Seguin wrote, adding a facepalm emoji.

Seguin has 27 goals – including three empty netters - and 65 points in 70 games this season. He is currently in the midst of a six-game goal drought.