Seguin on extension: 'Nothing's really going on... it's been disappointing'

Tyler Seguin is poised to enter the season without a contract extension in hand, saying Tuesday that negotiations with the Dallas Stars are at a standstill.

"Nothing's really going on. You know, pretty much haven't been talking much this summer. It's been a little disappointing," Seguin said. "I thought I'd have some exciting news to talk about at BioSteel Camp, especially this late in the summer. It's been disappointing.

"But, at the end of the day, I've always had one year left here so I'm focused on that and focused on BioSteel Camp right now and excited to get back to Dallas and look forward to a good year."

Stars general manager Jim Nill said last month the team had traded numbers with Seguin and hoped to have the centre signed before the first game of the regular season.

Seguin, 26, scored a career-high 40 goals last season and added 38 assists to post his highest point total since the 2013-14 season, his first in Dallas.

He's currently slated to carry a $5.75 million cap hit in the final season of the six-year contract he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2012.

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic wrote in July that Seguin's contract could match whatever John Tavares signed for. Tavares joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1 for average annual value of $11 million. Jamie Benn is currently the Stars' highest-paid player, carrying a cap hit of $9.5 million through the 2024-25 season.

Nill told the team's website in July that while having Seguin locked up before the season would be ideal, it wasn't a hard deadline.

"I hope so. But I think I have mentioned from day one that I don't want people to panic if he is not signed when the season starts," Nill said. "I think the biggest thing is we need to have a good season - get off to a good start. I hope he is signed by then, but I know if he isn't, we'll get a good year out of him and go from there. But like I said, I am hopeful we can get it done. We'll have to see."

Acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2013, Seguin has topped the 30-goal mark in four of five seasons since joining the Stars and has yet to fall short of 70 points.