With the NBA on hiatus along with most of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you some of the best playoff series of all time.

But we’re letting you choose which ones.

Over the next week, cast your vote for two memorable playoff showdowns you’d like TSN to re-broadcast in their entirety beginning on May 19. Voting is being conducted this week in bracket format where the most popular series will be selected from two groupings representing different times in NBA history – a ‘Jordan Bracket’ and a ‘Modern Era Bracket.’ The two winning series will then be broadcasted concurrently from May 19-24.

Cast your vote NOW to have your say before balloting closes on Friday, May 15. TSN’s Digital SportsCentre will keep track of the results during their show daily at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

Cast your vote on Twitter for the Modern Era Bracket or through Digital SportsCentre for the Jordan Bracket.

The Jordan Bracket

(1) 1998 Finals: Bulls/Jazz vs. (8) 1998 ECF: Bulls/Pacers / (2) 1993 Finals: Bulls/Suns vs. (7) 1992 Finals: Bulls/Blazers

(3) 1991 Finals: Bulls/Lakers vs. (6) 1992 ECF: Bulls/Knicks / (4) 1996 Finals: Bulls/Sonics vs. (5) 1997 Finals: Bulls/Jazz

(1) 1998 Finals – Bulls vs. Jazz

It was no secret – the 1997-98 season would likely be the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty as we knew it. Earlier that summer, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause made it clear it would be the final season of Phil Jackson’s nine-year tenure despite two championships in a row and five in the past seven years. Not wanting to play for any other head coach, Michael Jordan said he would not be back in Chicago unless Jackson was. In other words – this was probably it.

After a slow start, the Bulls roared through the regular season and finished first in the Eastern Conference for the third straight season at 62-20. Only the Utah Jazz were just as good. The Bulls beat the Karl Malone-John Stockton-led Jazz the previous summer in the finals but things were different this time around. While Chicago needed seven games to eliminate the Pacers in the conference final, Utah swept the Los Angeles Lakers, giving them 10 days off to prepare for Jordan and Co.

The Jazz squeaked by in Game 1 after Scottie Pippen missed a three at the buzzer that would have tied the game and sent things to double overtime, but Chicago punched back with 37 points from Jordan to even things at 1-1. It looked like it was going to be a hard-fought series.

Outside of a stinker in Game 3 where the Bulls won by 42, it was. The Bulls headed to Salt Lake City with a 3-2 series lead looking to close out their second three-peat of the decade. But it didn’t come easy.

A back injury Pippen was dealing with flared up early in Game 6 and held him to just eight points, so if the Bulls were going to get it done it was going to have to be all MJ.

With 20 seconds to go and Chicago down 86-85, Jordan stole the ball from Malone in the low post. Needing just one basket to put the Bulls on the verge of another title, Jordan dribbled into the frontcourt guarded by Bryon Russell of the Jazz. Veering to his right, Jordan delivered a lethal crossover that sent Russell to the floor before pulling back and hitting the jumper with just over five seconds to go. After Stockton missed a shot at the buzzer, the title was Chicago’s. True to his word, Jordan walked away after that season and never played another game as a Bull.

(8) 1998 Eastern Conference Finals – Bulls vs. Pacers

As great as Chicago’s victory over the Jazz was, there’s no title No. 6 without their victory over the Indiana Pacers in the conference final.

Thankfully for the Bulls, they edged out Indiana by four games in the regular season to claim homecourt advantage which turned out to be crucial. Things started well for Chicago as they took the first two games at home, but it was a different story once things shifted south down Interstate 65 with the Pacers taking their two home games.

Keeping with the trend, the home team won both Games 5 and 6, setting up a do-or-die finale at the United Center with the Bulls’ season – and their dynasty – on the line. It was Pippen who carried the Bulls early and Toni Kukoc scoring 14 of his 21 in the third to help make up for an off night from the field and from the line for Jordan. While it was far from pretty, the Bulls were off to their sixth final in eight seasons.

"It was a great effort," Jordan said via the Chicago Tribune. "It was truly a championship-type team, in terms of just trying to find ways to win and then making it happen."

(2) 1993 Finals – Bulls vs. Suns

At the beginning of the decade, the Bulls didn’t have one single NBA Finals appearance. Just three years later, they were sitting on their third title.

But standing in their way was league-MVP Charles Barkely and the Phoenix Suns, owner of the NBA’s best regular season record of 62-20.

It looked like it was going to be an easy march to the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Bulls when they stole the first two games in Phoenix, but a triple-overtime victory in Game 3 put the Suns right back in the series. It didn’t take the Bulls long to bounce back.

Jordan turned in a legendary 55-point performance in Game 4 to put the Bulls on the brink of the first three-peat since the NBA-ABA merger, but a hard-fought Game 5 for the Suns sent things back to the desert with the Bulls leading 3-2. Avoiding a winner-take-all Game 7 became paramount for Phil Jackson’s team.

Things were looking good for the Bulls early in the game but a disastrous fourth quarter drought left them trailing by two with 14.1 seconds to go. Inbounding from the back court, the Bulls got the ball in Jordan’s hands who hurried up the floor. Sensing an opportunity for an open lane, Jordan dished to Pippen at the top of the circle who quickly threw it down low to Horace Grant. As the defence collapsed in on Grant, that left point guard John Paxson wide open on the wing for three.

Bang, 3.9 to go.

It was the only basket by a Bulls player not named Jordan the entire fourth quarter and it was enough to crown the Bulls champs once again.

(7) 1992 Finals – Bulls vs. Blazers

There’s a very good chance Jordan would have been a Portland Trail Blazer if not for Clyde Drexler. Hakeem Olajuwon was the consensus No. 1 pick for the Houston Rockets, but Portland had a decision to make in the second spot. With Drexler, who played the same shooting guard position as Jordan, already in the fold, Portland elected for 7-foot-1 centre Sam Bowie. Eight years later, it was Jordan’s Bulls against Drexler’s Blazers for the NBA title in 1992.

It was a back and forth series as both teams traded victories to make things 2-2 heading into Game 5. Held under 40 in each of the first four games, Jordan found another gear in Game 5, turning in a series-high 46 to lead the Bulls to a 119-106 victory.

But it wasn’t the same story in the eventual clincher as they held Jordan scoreless through the first 11 minutes two days later. The Trail Blazers led by 15 after a dominant third quarter and it looked like things were headed to Game 7. Not so much.

With Jordan on the bench, Chicago stormed out of the gates to start the fourth and never looked back once they took the lead, winning their second championship in a row and Jordan his second consecutive Finals MVP Award.

(3) 1991 Finals – Bulls vs. Lakers

For the first six seasons of his career, Michael Jordan was known as a great player who struggled to get his team over the hump. While they made the playoffs each year, Chicago made it no further than the conference final.

That all changed in 1991.

Things clicked in the team’s second year under Phil Jackson, winning 60 games for the first time in history during the regular season. Their momentum continued in the playoffs with Chicago finally knocking off the hard-nosed Detroit Pistons after Jordan’s Bulls had been eliminated by them three years in a row.

Next up? Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. Things got off to a rough start with the Bulls dropping Game 1 at home, but Chicago bounced back to claim Game 2 once Pippen switched on to guarding Johnson. An overtime win in Game 3 and a 15-point victory in Game 4 put Jordan and the Bulls on the brink of history.

They once again had trouble with Johnson, who turned in 20 assists in Game 5, but 32 points from Pippen and an efficient 20 from Paxson helped the Bulls secure their first NBA title.

If it felt like a passing of the torch, it’s because it was. After five championships in the 1980s, 1991 would be the last time the ‘Showtime’ Lakers reached the Finals until 2000, while Jordan’s Bulls would go on to win five titles in the next seven years.

(6) 1992 Eastern Conference Finals – Bulls vs. Knicks

When the Bulls swept away the Pistons in 1991, it more or less ended Detroit’s ‘Bad Boys’ dynasty. The Celtics weren’t the same as their dominant selves in the early-to-mid 1980s. So up stepped the Pacers and New York Knicks as teams that stood in Chicago’s way of getting back to the finals.

The Knicks took a big step forward in 1991-92 under new head coach Pat Riley and drew the Bulls in the Eastern Conference semis. Known for their hard-nosed defence featuring former Bull Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason, the Knicks held the Bulls under 90 points in three of the first four games as the series started out 2-2.

Thirty-seven points from Jordan led the Bulls to a win in Game 5 but that New York defence came into to play once again, holding both Jordan and Pippen in check en route to a Game 6 win. Game 7 in Chicago was shaping up to be the perfect end to a back and forth series.

Except it was anything but for the Knicks. Jordan turned in a series-high 42 and the Bulls blew the doors off New York 110-81 to advance to the conference finals. Jordan’s Bulls always seemed to have the Knicks’ number as during the seven times the two teams met in the playoffs from 1981 to 1996, Chicago won six of those matchups.

(4) 1996 Finals – Bulls vs. Sonics

The 1995-96 Bulls are widely considered to be the among the greatest teams in sports history. In his first full season back from an approximate 18-month retirement, Jordan led his team to a record-breaking 72-10 season that was only recently eclipsed by the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73-9).

It was like he never left. Jordan led the league in scoring at 30.4 points per game and won the MVP Award. But for the Bulls to put a bow on their incredible season, they had to bring the Larry O’Brien back to the Windy City for the first time since 1993 – Jordan’s most recent full season.

The Bulls were favourites, but not as much as you’d think. Standing in their way were the 64-18 Western Conference champion Seattle SuperSonics. Both teams’ 136 wins were the highest combined total in Finals history, shattering the previous mark of 125 set in 1985 between the Lakers and Celtics.

After sweeping the Magic in the conference final, Chicago picked up right where they left off, winning the first three games. But Seattle was too talented to go down that easy. The Sonics won the next two games, sending the series back to Chicago for Game 6.

Enough was enough, said the record-setting Bulls. Dennis Rodman grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to tie the NBA Finals record he set himself in Game 2 of the series and Jordan chipped in with a near triple-double to hand Chicago their fourth title and first of their next three-peat.

But this win was bigger than basketball. Michael Jordan's father, James, was shot and killed three years earlier in North Carolina. The Bulls clinched title No. 4 on Father’s Day and an emotional Jordan dedicated the win to his late father.

"I knew he was watching. This was for dad. I’m very happy for him," Jordan told reporters through tears. "I never doubted that I could get back to this moment, and the fact that it happened on Father’s Day makes it even more special."

(5) 1997 NBA Finals – Bulls vs. Jazz

Like the Finals a year prior, 1997 saw the top team from the regular season in the East play the top team out West. It was the 69-win Bulls taking on the 64-win Jazz as Chicago looked to begin another title streak.

Sunday, June 1’s Game 1 sat tied 82-82 with just under 10 seconds and Karl Malone at the line for Utah. Nicknamed ‘The Mailman’ for his ability to deliver, Malone stepped to the line with a chance to put the Jazz on top. But Pippen appeared to get in his head, telling Malone the mailman doesn’t deliver on Sundays. He was right. Not only did Malone miss both free throws, but the United States Postal Service has not delivered regularly on Sundays since 1912.

Jordan got the rebound from Malone’s second missed free throw and quickly called timeout allowing the Bulls to advance the ball. To the surprise of no one, Jordan had the ball in his hands as time wound down guarded by Bryon Russell. With one second left, Jordan drilled an elbow jumper with Russell’s hand in his face at the buzzer to give the Bulls the first win of the Finals. Like he knew it was going in all along, Jordan gave a muted fist pump as his teammates surrounded him.

The Bulls would go on to win the series in six games with Jordan fighting the flu, closing out the Jazz in Chicago with a 90-86 victory for title No. 5. Of course, Jordan would capture Finals MVP.