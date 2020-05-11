With the NBA on hiatus along with most of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you some of the best playoff series of all time.

Modern Era Bracket

(1) 2016 Finals: Warriors/Cavaliers vs. (8) 2005 WCSF: Suns/Mavericks

(2) 2016 WCF: Warriors/Thunder vs. (7) 2010 WCF: Lakers/Suns

(3) 2013 Finals: Heat/Spurs vs. (6) 2002 WCF: Lakers/Kings

(4) 2010 Finals: Celtics/Lakers vs. (5) 2012 ECF: Heat/Celtics

(1) 2016 Finals – Cavaliers vs. Warriors

LeBron James was heavily criticized for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. Not only were fans upset James abandoned his hometown team to form what’s widely considered the first of the ‘superteam’ era, but he did it before bringing a championship back to the city for the first time since the Browns in 1964.

When James returned four years later, that mission was back on. Turns out the city wouldn’t have to wait much longer.

Facing the Golden State Warriors, who set the NBA’s new single-season wins record at 73-9, it looked like it was going to be a short series when Cleveland fell into an 0-2 hole. A win in Game 3 served as a lifeline but Game 4 didn’t go Cleveland’s way and back to The Bay they went down 3-1 against possibly the best team in NBA history. Underdogs would have been sugar coating what the Cavs were.

A suspension to Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 5 gave the Cavs some breathing room on the offensive end. James and Kyrie Irving took advantage, scoring 41 apiece to lead the way in a 112-97 win. Green was back for Game 6 but it didn’t matter as the Cavs led 31-11 after the opening quarter en route to a 14-point win to set up one of the sweetest things in sports – Game 7.

An NBA Finals is lucky if it has one signature moment fans can recall based on vague descriptors. Game 7 alone had two and they came within a minute of one another.

With under two minutes to go and the score tied 89-89, Golden State’s Andre Iguodala corralled a rebound and pushed ahead the other way on a fast break. As he dribbled toward the paint Iguodala gave it up to Steph Curry who gave it right back for what appeared to be an easy layup. Except James came from nowhere with a full head of steam, meeting Iguodala at the apex and pinning the ball against the glass.

"When he blocked it, I was like, 'Damn, somebody got shot.' I thought it was funny. Somebody just made a good play. What you want me to do? If you enjoy the game of basketball, you should just be like ‘Dude made a great play,’" Iguodala told ESPN the following October.

Less than a minute later, Kyrie Irving broke the tie with a cold-blooded three-pointer despite Curry’s hand in his face. Up until then, the whole series had been the Warriors’ to lose. Now it was finally Cleveland’s.

A hard foul on James sent him to the line where he made it a two-possession game. A pair of missed Golden State three-pointers later, the Cavs were champions.

"This was for them," James said on winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy for Cleveland.

"I gave everything that I had for 48 minutes."

(8) 2005 Western Conference Semifinal – Suns vs. Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns drafted Steve Nash 15th overall but traded him to the Dallas Mavericks after two seasons. Nash became an All-Star with the Mavs and quickly established himself as one of the best point guards in the league. After the 2003-04 season however, the Mavs decided to go in a different direction and let the Canadian re-join the Suns as a free agent.

That following spring, Nash had the ultimate chance at payback. Facing his former team in the Western Conference semis, Phoenix led the series 3-2 with a chance to close things out in Dallas.

Except by the late third quarter the Suns found themselves down by 16 and it looked like things would be heading to Game 7. But Nash led a furious run to get his team back in it and hit a crucial three-pointer with 5.7 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 111.

Nash scored or assisted on every field goal in the extra frame including a massive three-pointer that gave the Suns the lead. They wouldn’t look back, eliminating the Mavs with a thrilling 130-126 victory.

"They have to be crazy to let that boy go," Suns forward Quentin Richardson said. "Thank you, Dallas! I'm glad to be on his team."

(2) 2016 Western Conference Final – Warriors vs. Thunder

After a 24-point loss in Game 4, it looked like the record-setting Warriors were out of gas. Coming off a championship the previous year and an NBA-best 73-win regular season in 2015-16, the defending champs trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder three games to one.

Golden State protected homecourt in Game 5 but it looked like they were finally done in two days later. The Thunder led 83-75 after three quarters of Game 6 and were on the verge of returning to their second straight Finals with the home crowd behind them.

Only Klay Thompson ruined everything. The sharpshooter erupted for 19 points in the final frame that came on an array of contested three-pointers including a back-breaking transition three in Kevin Durant’s grill that gave the Warriors a 104-101 lead and soon after a Game 6 victory. If there was ever such a thing as momentum, the Warriors had it.

Sure enough, they would take care of business back in the Bay Area and advance to their second straight NBA Finals, eliminating the Thunder and putting an end to the Westbrook-Durant era in OKC. Just weeks later, Durant would sign a two-year deal with those same Warriors.

The move was highly criticized. It wasn’t just the competitive advantage of a generational player joining a 73-win team, but the very team that overcame a 3-1 series deficit Durant’s side coughed up.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr later admitted he doesn’t think Durant would have joined Golden State if the Thunder held on.

"I would say, and this is nothing coming from Kevin, but I think if you just look at it objectively and circumstantially, if they beat us, they go to the Finals, tough to see him going here," Kerr told ESPN.

(7) 2010 Western Conference Final – Lakers vs. Suns

Through the first five games of the 2010 Western Conference Final, the home team had won all five matchups. The top-seeded Lakers held homecourt advantage but with a 3-2 series lead, Kobe Bryant and Co. didn’t want things to shift to a Game 7, even if it was at the friendly confines of Staples Center.

The Lakers held the lead for most of the way in Game 6 but a 16-4 run cut the Lakers’ lead to five with just over six minutes remaining. As time wound down and the pressure built, the more Bryant took over.

He scored nine points over the final two minutes to end with 37 in the ballgame, including a near-impossible 23-foot jumper with Suns forward Grant Hill all over him. After the ball went in, Bryant gave Phoenix head coach Alvin Gentry a playful tap on the backside while all Gentry could do was smile.

"Those aren't shooters shots, they're scorers shots," Steve Nash said after the loss. "Those are best-player-in-the-game type shots."

Bryant was remarkable in the series as his Lakers returned to the Finals for the third year in a row, averaging a remarkable 33.7 points per game on north of 52 per cent from the field.

(3) 2013 Finals – Heat vs. Spurs

Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals was a disaster for the Miami Heat. Not only did all their momentum from a Game 2 victory two days before vanish with a 113-77 loss, but it was Miami’s worst playoff defeat in franchise history.

Having promised "Not one, not two, not three…" championships after the formation of the ‘Big Three’ in the summer of 2010, there was all sorts of pressure on LeBron James and the Heat to deliver a second title after winning their first a season before.

One thing the 2012-13 Heat had a knack for doing was bouncing back as they had not lost consecutive games since January. This held true once again as James poured in 33 to lead his team to a win in Game 4 and even the series 2-2. The Spurs took Game 5, so it was win or go home for the Heat in Game 6. And were they ever close to going home.

The Spurs were up five with the Larry O’Brien Trophy less than 30 seconds away but a three from LeBron trimmed the lead to two. After Miami fouled and Kawhi Leonard made one of two at the line, the Heat took it the other way down three looking for the tie. With just over 10 seconds to go, James caught a Mario Chalmers pass on the left wing and hoisted one from behind the arc to tie the game. Clank.

With Miami’s season flashing before their eyes, Chris Bosh grabbed a desperation offensive rebound and kicked out to Ray Allen. Known as one of the best three-point shooters in history, Allen stepped back and knocked down the biggest of his career to tie the game with 5.2 remaining. The Heat won in overtime and behind 37 from James in Game 7, took home their second consecutive NBA title.

"It was a shot, I happen to believe, that was the single greatest 3-pointer in the history of this league, regular season or playoffs," The Athletic’s David Aldridge wrote earlier this year of Allen’s season-saving three.

(6) 2002 Western Conference Final – Lakers vs. Kings

Just because it wasn’t an NBA Finals doesn’t mean the Lakers and Kings from 2002 wasn’t one of the best playoff matchups in history. Of the final four games in the series, all of them came down to the final seconds and Game 7 was decided in overtime.

The drama started in Game 4 with the Lakers down two on their final possession. Bryant dribbled into the paint on the right side with four seconds remaining and put up an awkward shot that didn’t go in. Shaquille O’Neal tried for the tip-in but came up short and the ball made its way out to Robert Horry behind the three-point line at the top of the circle. With one second remaining, Horry hoisted and drained an iconic game-winner that prevented Sacramento from going up three games to one.

As the series shifted north up Interstate 5, point guard Mike Bibby hit a jumper with 8.2 seconds to go that gave the Kings a one-point lead and eventually a 92-91 win. After the Lakers squeaked out a win in Game 6 at home that many point to as the poster child for the Tim Donaghy officiating scandal, L.A. was back on the road in Game 7.

The decider was about as back-and-forth as it could get, featuring 16 total ties and 19 lead changes. With the Lakers up two and under 10 seconds remaining, a Bryant foul sent Bibby to the line where he calmly sank both free throws to even things at 100. On the final possession of regulation, the Lakers had three shot attempts, but none went down as the two teams headed for OT.

Sacramento took a two-point lead with just over two minutes to go but their offence dried up, failing to score over the final 2:17 and sending the Lakers back to the Finals for the third year in a row. They would sweep the Nets for their first three-peat in nearly 50 years.

(4) 2010 Finals – Celtics vs. Lakers

The rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers is unlike any other in basketball. But it wasn’t necessarily an even rivalry. Boston had gotten the better of L.A. in nine of their 11 past Finals matchups, including most recently in 2008 when Kevin Garnett reminded everyone that anything is possible.

The league’s two most iconic franchises faced off once again in 2010 with the Lakers looking for their second Larry O’Brien Trophy in a row having beaten the Orlando Magic the previous summer.

A back and forth first few matchups had the Lakers facing elimination in Game 6 but a first-quarter knee injury to Celtics centre Kendrick Perkins opened up the inside for the Lakers and helped them build a lead that grew to as high as 27 on the way to an easy win. It was the first Finals to go the distance since 2005.

Game 7’s pace was slow and buckets were hard to come by. Boston opened with a 40-34 lead at halftime and went on a 9-2 run to begin the third quarter and make it 49-36. But back came the Lakers to even things at 61 mid-way through the fourth quarter. Things were going down to the wire, just like they should in a Game 7.

With the Lakers up 76-73 and just over a minute remaining, Bryant was guarded tightly by Ray Allen at the top of the circle. Without much room to breathe, Kobe found Ron Artest just behind the three-point line on the right wing. Artest had struggled shooting the ball in Game 7, entering the final minute of play 1-for-6 from deep. But by passing him the ball with the shot clock winding down, Bryant showed his trust. It was all Artest needed as he calmly drained the three to put the Lakers up 79-73. Los Angeles would hold on to give Bryant his fifth title and 12th as a franchise.

"This was the hardest one by far. I wanted it so bad, and sometimes when you want it so bad, it slips away from you. My guys picked me up," Bryant said.

(5) – 2012 Eastern Conference Final – Heat vs. Celtics

When the Heat lost the NBA title to the Dallas Mavericks the summer before, there was enormous pressure heading into the 2011-12 season. Forming a superteam like the Heat did meant they had to deliver, or the criticism would be never-ending.

Facing the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Final, they won the first two at home but faced elimination in Game 6 after dropping three straight. Still without a title to his name after nearly 10 seasons in the league, LeBron needed to rise to the occasion to force Game 7. Did he ever.

James went off for 45 points on over 70 per cent shooting to go along with 15 rebounds as Miami cruised to a 98-79 victory. With Game 7 in South Beach, the Celtics led by 11 at one point in the second quarter and entered the break up seven. If there was ever a time for the Heat to step up and be the team everyone thought they would be when they came together two summers earlier, now was it.

A strong third quarter evened the game and Miami pulled away in the final frame, outscoring the Celtics 28-15 over the final 12 minutes. Not known for his three-point shooting, Chris Bosh poured in a trio of threes off the bench and James had 31 to send the Heat back to the Finals. Facing Kevin Durant and the Thunder, the Heat made quick work of a young Oklahoma City Team to give LeBron his long-awaited first title.