BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is being charged with harassment following an altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his Buffalo hotel.

Lee was arrested Thursday night after he was being transported back to his hotel from a downtown restaurant named 716.

District Attorney John Flynn addressed the media on Friday and said the incident involved a 19-year-old male employee of the Westin Hotel. Flynn said Lee allegedly put his hands on the man's shoulders and made a "lewd" remark towards him. Lee is facing a fine.

Lee is in town with other NHL team officials attending the league's annual pre-draft scouting combine, which runs through Saturday.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

The Senators have not responded to a message seeking comment.