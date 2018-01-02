Sitting second last in the Eastern Conference to open the New Year, the Ottawa Senators have swapped the special teams responsibilities of associate coach Marc Crawford and assistant coach Martin Raymond.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday that Crawford has taken over coaching the league’s 25th-ranked power play, while Raymond has moved to coaching the 27th-ranked penalty kill.

Boucher: We need to learn how to be ourselves Sens head coach Guy Boucher speaks to the media following practice.

Crawford, 56, has over 15 years of NHL head coaching experience, most recently coaching the Dallas Stars from 2009-10. He began the season coaching the team’s penalty kill, which currently owns a 77.1 per cent success rate.

Raymond was hired to the team’s staff in July 2016 after two years as head coach of the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The team’s power play has converted on 15.9 per cent of their opportunities this season under Raymond’s command – down from 17 per cent mark the team posted last season.

The Senators visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-16-7) on Wednesday in their first game of 2018.