Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot is listed as week to week with a broken toe, head coach Marc Crawford announced Wednesday.

Crawford said Chabot is still hopeful to play again this season, which will conclude for the Senators on April 6 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old has 13 goals and 49 points in 62 games this season and was named to first All-Star game earlier this year.

Crawford said that defenceman Christian Jaros is likely to draw into the lineup in Chabot's place on Thursday night when the Senators host the St. Louis Blues.