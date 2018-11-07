The Ottawa Senators are demanding that a major newspaper take down a secretly recorded video showing several players badmouthing the team's coaching staff.

In a letter to the Ottawa Citizen, lawyers for the team say the paper posted the video to its website knowing that it was secretly recorded by the driver of the Uber vehicle the players were riding in while on the road in Phoenix, Ariz.

The letter addressed to the newspaper's editor-in-chief says the video clearly violates the players' privacy and does not involve a matter of "genuine public interest."

The lawyers demand that the Citizen remove the video from its site, noting that YouTube has already done so on the grounds that it was recorded without the players' knowledge.

Senators CEO Nicolas Ruszkowski says the team wants to ensure that people's reputations are not "impaired by voyeuristic journalism."

Neither the Ottawa Citizen nor parent company Postmedia Network Inc. immediately responded to a request for comment.