How will Tkachuk's absence impact the Sens on and off the ice?

Though there is dialogue with the Ottawa Senators, Matt Duchene wants to leave that in the hands of his agent.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that Duchene's agent, Pat Brisson opened preliminary talks with Senators general manager Pierre Dorion and Duchene confirmed it on Wednesday.

“I told my agent I’m on a need-to-know basis, and he just said they talked and that’s it. That’s all I know and that’s all I want to know right now,” Duchene told The Ottawa Sun.

“I’m focused on helping this team win day-to-day. My first goal and my first priority, no matter what I’m doing in this league, is hockey. The business side is a big part, but it comes a bit more secondary for me. That’s going to sort itself out. I know that and I’ve got to do what I can day-to-day to help this team win.”

Duchene, 27, has six assists and an even rating through six games this season. He reiterated Wednesday that he's open to staying in Ottawa.

“I’ve said many times I’d love for this to work,” he said. “There’s some elements that have to go into that, but I’ve really enjoyed my time here and we’ll see what the future holds.

“Again, I’m not really thinking about it. My agent and I exchanged one text (Tuesday). That’s it. That’s all it’s right now and that’s where it’s at."

Duchene, who is in his second season with the Senators, is playing out final season of a five-year, $30 million contract. He carries a $6 million cap hit this season, the third-highest on the Senators.

Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche last November in a three-way trade, Duchene said in September he respected John Tavares' decision to hit the open market.

"It’s the first time you have that ultimate power as a player and you have to do what’s best for you,” Duchene said over the summer.

Selected third overall in the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has 201 goals and 483 points in 660 career contests.