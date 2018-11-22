The Ottawa Senators' dreams of a new downtown arena appear to be jeopardy.

The National Capital Commission announced Thursday that the RendezVous LeBreton Group has until January to iron out internal partnership issues, or the NCC will begin a new process of finding development for the LeBreton Flats area.

Translation: Sens/Melnyk group has about 6-8 weeks to iron out any internal issues to proceed with the new downtown rink. Otherwise, it’s back to square one and this proposal gets wiped out.



We’ve reached a critical juncture here. https://t.co/9bW8NyoVFT — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 22, 2018

Senators’ owner Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy of Trinity Developments are the principal parties behind RendezVous LeBreton.

RendezVous won negotiating rights in April 2016 following a competitive process to redevelop the downtown area located just minutes from Parliament Hill. The NCC announced in January that an agreement in principle had been reached with RendezVous LeBreton group to allow the group to build a new arena, a French-language public school and 4,000 units of housing.

The start of construction had been slated for mid-year in 2019 as of January.

The Senators currently play at Canadian Tire Centre in the suburb of Kanata, roughly 30 kilometres from Ottawa's downtown core.