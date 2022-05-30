The Portland Trail Blazers have named Sergi Oliva the team's new assistant general manager, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oliva is the third new assistant GM hired in the past four months under GM Joe Cronin, including Andrae Patterson and Mike Schmitz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2022

Oliva joins the Trail Blazers' front office after spending the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach under Quin Snyder.

In his two seasons with the Jazz (2020-21), the team posted back-to-back first-place finishes in the Northwest Division before losing in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2020 and the first round of the playoffs in 2021.

Before moving to Salt Lake, Oliva served as a basketball operations analyst for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 before working his way up to being named vice-president of strategy in 2019.

